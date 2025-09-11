GK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF $GVIP

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

