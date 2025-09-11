GK Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

GK Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,007,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,053 shares of company stock worth $27,071,234. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $580.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $524.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.86 and a 200 day moving average of $558.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

