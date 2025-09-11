GK Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

GK Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 884,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

