GK Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.81 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

