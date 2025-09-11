GK Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

GK Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

