Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 911,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 764.2% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,934.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

