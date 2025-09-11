Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,521 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,005 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,558,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after buying an additional 753,524 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

