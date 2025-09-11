Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,943 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 168,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 166,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,212,000.

SPGP opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

