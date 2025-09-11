Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,943 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 168,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 166,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,212,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2%
SPGP opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.