genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 19,064,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 5,989,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

genedrive Stock Down 16.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

genedrive Company Profile

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

