Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 306422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.
Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Equity Trust
About Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Articles
