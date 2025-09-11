Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 306422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Equity Trust

About Gabelli Equity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $79,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.