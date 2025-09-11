Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $101.00 price target on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.07.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

