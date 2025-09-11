Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

