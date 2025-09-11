Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in UBS Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $40.13 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.