Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises about 1.5% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

