Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,013,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of COLD opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

