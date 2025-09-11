Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $1.04 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

