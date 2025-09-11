Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1,377.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,794 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 1.8% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

