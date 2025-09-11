Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Acquires 665 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 2.5% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after buying an additional 889,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 169.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $780.60 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $779.16 and its 200 day moving average is $825.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.