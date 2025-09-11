Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 424.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,943 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 3.31% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $43,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. Wolfstich Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 500.8% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 1,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,741,000. Citrine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 993,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,054,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

