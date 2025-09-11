Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 100,900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $68,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,606 shares of company stock worth $44,724,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $347.79 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.14 and a 200-day moving average of $302.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

