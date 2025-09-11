Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3,632.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,022 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 6.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $39,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

