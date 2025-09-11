Focus Partners Wealth Buys 661,031 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,031 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.69% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,695,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $57,499,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,080.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 435,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
BATS ICSH opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.