Focus Partners Wealth Buys 661,031 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,031 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.69% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,695,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $57,499,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,080.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 435,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

