Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 74,982 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $57,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,342,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,754,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 972,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after acquiring an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.