Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NKE opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

