Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 613 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 189,409 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
