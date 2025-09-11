Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $705.88 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $697.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

