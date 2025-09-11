Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $4,434,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 167,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILT opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

