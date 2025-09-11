Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100 Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 89,376.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $41,218,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $390.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.80. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $386.49 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Watsco’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

