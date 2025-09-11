Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $187,049,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $117,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

