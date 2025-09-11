Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 153.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $278.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.89 and its 200-day moving average is $228.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $291.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

