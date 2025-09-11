First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 179,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CRPT opened at $21.12 on Thursday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $141.50 million, a PE ratio of -231.02 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,106,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 221,782 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 74,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.