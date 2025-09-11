Financial Survey: Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) versus Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Oscar Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oscar Health has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.78 $113.30 million ($0.41) -41.67 Oscar Health $9.18 billion 0.55 $25.43 million ($0.81) -24.02

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Oscar Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oscar Health. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oscar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance -1.70% -1.81% -0.36% Oscar Health -1.50% -13.78% -2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelis Insurance and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 2 2 4 0 2.25 Oscar Health 5 4 0 0 1.44

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $12.07, indicating a potential downside of 37.96%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Oscar Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.