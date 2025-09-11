Financial Contrast: Amentum (AMTM) and Its Peers

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Amentum alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 60.91 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.69

Profitability

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Amentum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amentum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 528 1041 26 2.64

Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Amentum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.