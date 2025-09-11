Financial Analysis: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & National Steel (NYSE:SID)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) and National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and National Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Steel 1 0 0 0 1.00

National Steel has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given National Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Steel is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.0% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and National Steel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $2.07 billion 0.24 -$62.28 million ($2.23) -2.09 National Steel $8.10 billion 0.24 -$480.53 million ($0.29) -5.02

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Steel. National Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algoma Steel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and National Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group -13.51% -22.24% -10.20% National Steel -5.06% -13.90% -2.21%

Dividends

Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Algoma Steel Group pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Steel pays out -34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Steel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Steel has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Steel beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products. It also provides steel cutting services; produces and sells cement; operates railway and port facilities; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. In addition, the company explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

