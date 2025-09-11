Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Posts Earnings Results

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.33 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Japan Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 71.01%.

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 207.81 on Thursday. Fidelity Japan Trust has a one year low of GBX 140.03 and a one year high of GBX 215. The company has a market cap of £236.23 million, a PE ratio of -3,319.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.27.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

