Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 317572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

