Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

