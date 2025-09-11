Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,590.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $1,540.00 to $1,590.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.14.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9%

FICO opened at $1,532.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,731.73. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total transaction of $9,026,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,284,533.92. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,021 shares of company stock worth $18,911,102 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.