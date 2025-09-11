eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

eToro Group Stock Down 6.1%

ETOR stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. eToro Group has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

