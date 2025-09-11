Empowered Funds LLC Buys 22,752 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

