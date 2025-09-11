Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,037.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,347 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Macy’s worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,885 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,188.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

