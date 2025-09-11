Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 118.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Doximity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Doximity by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,380 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.