Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,156 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of TD SYNNEX worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

