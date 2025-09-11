Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,593 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $186.18 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

