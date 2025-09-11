Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.14 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE KMB opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

