Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $174.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.28 and a 52-week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

