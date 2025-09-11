Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 2154539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 453,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

