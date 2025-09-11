East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $134.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

