Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

DYAI opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 134.84% and a negative return on equity of 355.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 882,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

