Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Dyadic International Price Performance
DYAI opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 134.84% and a negative return on equity of 355.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.
Further Reading
