Dustin Hamilton Sells 346 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 346 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $48,491.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,392.35. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $134.10 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.56 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $198,080,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 778,079 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 157.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,248,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,617,000 after acquiring an additional 763,422 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.